Travis Perry announces final 5 and sets decision date

The recruitment of Travis Perry is coming to a close.

With the early signing period arriving, Perry has scheduled a commitment for November 12th at 2 pm CT/3 pm ET, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

Perry has also cut his list to five, which features the Kentucky Wildcats, Ole Miss Rebels, Cincinnati Bearcats, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound product of Lyon County (KY) is currently ranked as the No. 70 overall player, the No. 6 point guard, and the top prospect in Kentucky for the 2024 class, according to 247 Sports. He is the state of Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer in high school basketball.

Perry’s recruitment has been very quiet as of late regarding who the favorite is. When Kentucky initially offered back in the summer of 2022, there were two predictions logged for the Cats at 247 Sports, but there have been no picks logged in 2023. There are also no Rivals FutureCast predictions logged. He did recently take a visit to Lexington for Big Blue Madness.

Will Kentucky win out? Is Perry headed to another SEC school? As of now, my guess is he lands somewhere other than Kentucky.

