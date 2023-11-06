Kentucky vs. South Carolina time and TV channel announced

The SEC has announced game times and TV channel designations for Week 12, which will see the Kentucky Wildcats on the road to face the South Carolina Gamecocks.

To no surprise, this will be a night game, as Wildcats vs. Gamecocks will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network.

This game will be the SEC regular-season finale for both teams.

Kentucky is currently 6-3 overall and 3-3 in SEC play following a massive road win over Mississippi State, which ensured the Cats will go bowling for an eighth straight season. They’ll host the Alabama Crimson Tide this week.

South Carolina is 3-6 and 1-5 in SEC play following their win over Jacksonville State this past week. They get Vanderbilt this week and have to win out to go bowling.

