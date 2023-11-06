Monday Headlines: New Mexico State Gameday Edition

Happy Monday, BBN!

Finally, the return of college basketball has arrived, and with it comes the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2023-24 debut tonight vs. New Mexico State at 8 pm ET on the SEC Network. ESPN BPI gives the home team an 87.3% of victory.

Tonight’s contest in historic Rupp Arena will see the 16th-ranked Wildcats tip off what hopes to be a fun season of hoops in the Bluegrass, as they’ll face the Aggies out of Conference USA.

How will the freshmen look? Can Tre Mitchell hold down the fort at center? Will the Cats play fast with lots of 3s and improved spacing?

Here’s to hoping for a special year for Kentucky Basketball.

.@UKMensSoccer staves off a late offensive push by @JMUMSoccer to advance to the semifinals of the #SunBeltMSOC semifinals. ☀️⚽ pic.twitter.com/e7Fm2cNATD — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) November 6, 2023

The soccer Cats keep their postseason alive!

Have a weekend, @KentuckyVB !



Congratulations to 13th ranked @KentuckyVB for their ✌️ big match wins this weekend! pic.twitter.com/vlyqdvbEOb — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) November 6, 2023

And the volleyball Cats are once again among the hottest teams in America with the postseason drawing near.

Kentucky Hosts New Mexico State in Regular Season Opener – UK Athletics

This is the second all-time meeting between the Cats and Aggies. The other came in the 1999 NCAA Tournament in New Orleans. Kentucky won that game 82-60. Heshimu Evans led UK with 15 points, and Wayne Turner had 14.

Know your opponent: New Mexico State Aggies - Cats Pause

New Mexico will bring an entirely new-look roster to Lexington.

Ceccarello Leads Kentucky to Victory vs. Ole Miss – UK Athletics

Sophomore Sofia Ceccarello earned the highest individual smallbore and air rifle scores of the day, posting an individual aggregate of 1188 to propel the University of Kentucky rifle team to a 4718-4707 victory over Ole Miss.

DeLeye, Beavin Send No. 13 Kentucky Past No. 20 Florida in Four – UK Athletics

With 15 kills from freshman Brooklyn DeLeye and 13 kills from senior Reagan Rutherford, the No. 13 Kentucky Volleyball team won its 10th-straight match.

Three takeaways from Kentucky's bowl-clinching win over Mississippi State - Cats Pause

The Cats won its first game in Starkville since 2008 and clinched bowl eligibility for an eighth straight season Saturday.

Brad White confident defense is capable of elite play: "They have it." - KSR

Kentucky's defense has the talent to be special -- it just has to have the confidence and swagger to prove it on the field.

Kentucky Vs. Mississippi State: After Action Review - KSR

It's time to break down what went right and what went wrong during Kentucky's 24-3 win over Mississippi State.

Southeastern Conference Player Power Rankings - Version 1.0 (Preseason) - KSR

The Southeastern Conference is one of the most talented leagues in the country once again. Here is a preseason look at the best players.

