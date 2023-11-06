Jayden Quaintance cuts list to 4; will play in college in 2024

One of the top-10 players in the class of 2024 has taken a big step in his recruitment.

Jayden Quaintance, the No. 9 overall player and No. 2 center in the 2024 class via 247 Sports, has cut his list to four options: The Kentucky Wildcats, Ohio State Buckeyes, Missouri Tigers, and Florida Gators.

The real news is Quaintance will no longer consider the NBA G-League Ignite, so for now, he’s set to play college basketball next year, according to Joe Tipton.

Some considered the G-League one of the strongest contenders for Quaintance, so the fact that he’s no longer considering that route is great news for Kentucky, who still has some work to do to secure the game-changing big man.

Saying those, recruiting guru Andrew Slater says it’s still possible that Quaintance will play for a college in the 2024-25 season, then for the G-League in 2025-26. Because of his age, Quaintance is not eligible for the NBA Draft until 2026.

Wouldn’t rule out doing the first year at a college program & the second year with Ignite. https://t.co/idhm0c6dme — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) November 6, 2023

Quaintance has taken four official visits: Ohio State, Florida, Missouri, and Kentucky, who got the last one on the weekend of October 27th. As of now, he’s not planning to take any more visits and could announce a decision date in the coming weeks, though that’s merely speculation at this point.

Quaintance is seen as one of the most ‘pro-ready’ players in the upcoming freshman class, despite being one of the youngest in his class due to a re-classification up from 2025. Eric Bossi from 247 Sports currently has JQ projected as a first-round NBA Draft pick, but that can’t happen until 2026.

John Calipari and the Kentucky staff put in MAJOR work for Quaintance, who had ties to Missouri and Coach Dennis Gates. The full-court press was put on by the entire staff.

Will it pay off?