Predict the outcome of Kentucky vs. New Mexico State

The 2023-24 basketball season is set to begin on Monday for the Kentucky Wildcats when they host the New Mexico State Aggies.

After the past three seasons have not gone as well for the Cats, they’re hoping to get back to winning at the highest level. They finished last season with a Round of 32 loss to Kansas State. With a brand-new team loaded with talented freshmen, John Calipari is hoping to get back to his old ways.

With eight freshmen on the roster, Kentucky does have some returning players in Adou Thiero, Antonio Reeves, and Ugonna Onyenso when he is back fully healthy, along with Tre Mitchell, who has a lot of experience after transferring from West Virginia to Kentucky.

After some solid performances in the GLOBL Jam Tournament and two exhibition games, Kentucky is favored to win easily against New Mexico State on Monday night.

Kentucky is currently an 18-point favorite over the Aggies, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Calipari and the staff should have the team motivated in the first game of the year. The freshmen may have some first-game jitters, but Kentucky should eventually be able to run away with the game.

