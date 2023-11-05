Was Dane Key robbed of a touchdown vs. Mississippi State?

The Kentucky Wildcats are now bowl eligible following a 24-3 victory over Mississippi State.

The biggest key to getting the first win in Starkville since 2008 was the defense having arguably its best performance of the season. That unit held the Bulldogs to three points and 218 yards after getting worked by Georgia, Missouri, and Tennessee over the last three games.

The offense was a bit of a mixed bag. They looked fantastic in the first half while helping Kentucky build a 21-3 lead. They didn’t do much in the second half, but part of that was due to what looked like a Dane Key touchdown being ruled an incomplete pass, and Kentucky wound up settling for a field goal.

Here is a replay of the catch/no-catch in question, courtesy of UK Athletics.

The @UKFootball postgame show starts around midnight on @630WLAP & @840WHAS. I might, maybe, probably will be talking about this play pic.twitter.com/hLWq0FeVeg — Ryan Lemond (@ryanlemond) November 5, 2023

That’s about as close as it gets. Key made a great effort to do as much as he did, though it clearly moved. However, you could argue Key was on the ground with firm control before it moved, but thankfully, it ended up not mattering in what was still a three-touchdown win for Kentucky.

So, what say you on the catch/no-catch? Let us know in the comments section!