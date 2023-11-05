Sunday Headlines: Busting Streaks Edition

Happy Sunday BBN!

The day after a big SEC road win is always nice, and that’s exactly what the Kentucky Wildcats did Saturday night, thanks to their 24-3 victory over Mississippi State.

The defense was superb for the first time in over a month, and the offense did just enough to pull off the first road win over the Bulldogs since 2008. It came in the final year of this cross-division rivalry, as Kentucky is not scheduled to play the Bulldogs in 2024.

It was also Kentucky’s first SEC West road win under Mark Stoops, so he finally has that annoying monkey off his back.

More importantly, it broke a three-game losing streak that threatened to derail the season.

The three points were actually the fewest Kentucky has allowed in an SEC road game since a 31-3 win vs. Florida in 1979.

Mark Stoops and his Cats are now bowl eligible for the eighth straight season, which is a school record.

Good times.

