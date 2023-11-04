Mark Stoops and Liam Coen give update on Devin Leary

The Kentucky Wildcats got to win No. 6 Saturday night in a venue they’d not won in since 2008, defeating Mississippi State, 24-3.

For the second straight week, quarterback Devin Leary had an efficient game, completing 13/22 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns with zero turnovers.

However, there were a couple of injury scares, as Leary left briefly in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. Kayia Sheron came in, but Leary eventually returned following a timeout after being checked on in the injury tent.

Then in the fourth quarter with Kentucky up 24-3, Sheron came back in to replace Leary, who went into the injury tent before returning to the bench and sitting down.

As it turned out, the second issue was Leary had something in his eye that was affecting his vision, according to Mark Stoops and Liam Coen.

Kentucky OC Liam Coen on Devin Leary's eye issue: "You're just thinking about the kid. Hopefully he's OK." Notes Leary's eye "was just really blurry." — Ryan Black (@RyanABlack) November 5, 2023

If Leary were to miss time, he’d miss Kentucky’s biggest home game of the season next week when the Alabama Crimson Tide come to Kroger Field. Nick Saban’s squad is 8-1 following a 42-28 win over the No. 14 LSU Tigers.

As for Sheron, if he gets the starting call, he’ll enter the game having completed just 19/33 career passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns vs. one pick. He lost his only career start, which came last year when he started at home vs. South Carolina while Will Levis sat out due to injury. Kentucky lost 24-14.

Let’s hope QB1 is good to go when the Tide come to town.