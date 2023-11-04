Mississippi State without top QB and RB vs. Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are looking to get their first win against Mississippi State in Starkville since 2008 on Saturday night.

When the two teams take the field Saturday night, Mississippi State will be without two key players, according to Brett McMurphy.

The Bulldogs’ starting quarterback, Will Rogers, will be missing his third straight game, and star running back Woody Marks will be missing his second straight game.

Mike Wright will get the start under center for Mississippi State, and he has led the Bulldogs to a 1-1 record in his previous two starts.

The win came in a 7-3 defensive battle against Arkansas, where Wright completed 8 of his 12 passes for 85 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

In their 27-13 loss to Auburn, Wright was asked to throw a lot more as he completed 16 of his 32 passes for 161 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

However, in both of his starts, he rushed for at least 60 yards, meaning the Cats will have to be ready for a lot of runs from the QB.

History is not on Kentucky’s side in this road matchup, but the Bulldogs are limping into a massive matchup for both teams.