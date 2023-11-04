Patrick Ngongba II commits to Duke over Kentucky and Kansas State

Four-star center Patrick Ngongba II has committed to Duke and Jon Scheyer. The Kentucky Wildcats were one of three finalists for Ngongba’s services.

Ngogba was down to Duke, Kentucky, and Kansas State going into Saturday’s decision.

This makes five commits for the 2024 class for the Blue Devils, including landing the No. 1 overall player, Cooper Flagg, just last week. Per 247 Sports, Duke has the No. 1 class locked up for 2024 as Kentucky looks to make a push from its current No. 21 ranking.

NEWS: Patrick Ngongba, the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2024 class, tells me he’s committed to Duke.



The 6-10 center chose the Blue Devils over Kansas State and Kentucky.



Now that Kentucky has missed on Pat, where do they turn? Well, for starters, they already have two good commits locked up in Boogie Fland and Somto Cyril.

Of utmost priority is Jayden Quaintance, a top-10 big man out of Word of God Academy in Raleigh — the same school as John Wall.

Depending on who you ask, Kentucky could be in the driver's seat for JQ.

Billy Richmond is also seen as a Kentucky lean and has been for a while. However, he’s not pulled the trigger on a commitment yet, but I do expect Kentucky to land Richmond.

Karter Knox is also a high likelihood if the coaching staff goes all in on him. His brother is former Wildcat Kevin Knox.

It’s very likely that the 2024 class ends up being Fland, Cyril, Jayden Quaintance, Billy Richmond, and Karter Knox, with John Calipari filling in the voids in the transfer portal, plus getting whoever to stay from the current roster. I’ll take it 10 out of 10 times.