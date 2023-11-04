Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7:30 pm ET at Davis Wade Stadium. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live at WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

It was a very rough October for the Wildcats. They have lost three in a row, and until Tennessee, it looked like they were lost on both sides of the ball.

While the Cats did step up against the Volunteers, and Devin Leary had arguably his best performance in blue, the defense couldn’t do much of anything.

With that said, today is a must-win for the Cats. Mississippi State is 4-4 and has had similar struggles this year, and they have several key players sidelined.

If UK wants to salvage this season, they have to win, even if they haven't notched a victory in Starkville since 2008 with Randall Cobb and the defense saving the day.

Get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

