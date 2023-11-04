Saturday Headlines: Mississippi State Gameday Edition

Happy Saturday, BBN!

It’s gameday in Stark Vegas tonight, as the Kentucky Wildcats will look to get their first road win over Mississippi State since the 2008 season.

Will the Cats end their three-game skid and reach bowl eligibility for an eighth straight season, or will the house of horrors in Davis Wade Stadium continue?

Tweet of the Day

SEC Saturday Night on the road. Go Cats. pic.twitter.com/TcFkQmewij — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 3, 2023

Cayuts!

Headlines

Tealer’s Five Blocks Hand No. 13 Kentucky Eighth-Straight Win – UK Athletics

The No. 13 Wildcats got five blocks from Azhani Tealer and 50 assists from Emma Grome to run past the South Carolina Gamecocks 3-1. Kentucky is back in action Sunday vs. No. 20 Florida at 3 pm ET on ESPN.

Rifle Starts Weekend Strong, Defeats Akron 4714-4696 – UK Athletics

Sophomore Sofia Ceccarello and freshman Braden Peiser finished as the top two individual performers with each scoring over a 1180 aggregate to lead the University of Kentucky rifle team to a 4714-4696 victory over Akron.

Kentucky Covering vs. Mississippi State is a Popular National Media Pick - KSR

Despite the three-game losing streak, more than one college football expert believes Kentucky will get right and cover at Mississippi State.

Wildcats Wrap Up Tri-Meet vs. Tennessee, Florida – UK Athletics

Sophomore Ryan Merani set the first NCAA B-Standard of the season for the Wildcats.

Vince Marrow offers future recruits from Ohio, lengthy cornerbacks hear from UK - Cats Pause

Kentucky has one commitment beyond the 2024 recruiting class.

"He's like a sponge." Jordan Burks learning new role while playing out of position - KSR

Kentucky freshman Jordan Burks is playing out of position, but that isn't stopping him from embracing his new role.

Michigan football analyst Connor Stalions resigns amid investigation - ESPN

Michigan football analyst Connor Stalions has resigned from his position amid an NCAA investigation into an alleged sign-stealing operation by the Wolverines.

NCAA denies Memphis' DeAndre Williams extra year of eligibility - ESPN

Memphis forward DeAndre Williams, who earned first-team All-AAC honors last season, had his request for an additional year of eligibility denied by the NCAA.

Chicago State brothers sue NCAA over denied eligibility - ESPN

Twins Matt and Ryan Bewley, former five-star prospects who signed to play basketball at Chicago State, sued the NCAA in federal court after they were denied eligibility for receiving money they say was tied to NIL while at Overtime Elite.

Analyst Pat Shurmur moving to co-OC role for CU Buffs – BuffZone

Following Saturday’s loss to UCLA, Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders was asked what he thought of offensive coordinator Sean Lewis’ performance so far this season.

Scientists Engineered a Bacteria to Eat Plastic Bottles and Transforming Them into Useful Liquids - GNN

