SEC bold predictions for Week 10

It’s almost clinching time in the SEC, with both the East and the West on the table Saturday for Georgia and Alabama (well, technically not a clinching opportunity for Alabama, but I mean c’mon), while Kentucky and Florida are looking for the critical sixth win that guarantees extra holiday football and a bowl vacation.

All four of these teams have a good chance to get this clinching their after, but unlike the others, Kentucky has to play on the road in a stadium they haven’t won in for eons.

Last week, I underperformed and went 0-3 on the predictions, falling below my preferred 1-2 bar, but this week I think there’ll be a bounceback. Let’s make some bold predictions in this week of clinching.

1. LSU beats Alabama

Every week since the Texas game, people have been predicting an Alabama loss in almost every game they’ve played (and no it hasn’t just been me in these articles!). Well, let’s face it—if anybody’s gonna do it, it’ll be LSU. They did it last year and have been playing really well. It might be on the road, but Texas did it on the road, so why not?

2. Vanderbilt plays Auburn close

The Commodores are 2-7, but that doesn’t mean Coach Lea is going to let them give up. Playing at home against a team that’s had its share of struggles this season, they’ll put up a fight and cover the spread, something they’ve done just once during their seven-game losing streak, and it was against Georgia of all teams.

3. Kentucky beats Mississippi State

This is the year. The Cats haven’t won in Starkville since 2008 under Rich Brooks, but opportunity is here, and boy, do they need it. With a brutal back half to their schedule after a feather-filled pillow of a first half, Kentucky really needs to get that sixth win sooner than later, lest it never comes at all, and this might be the “easiest” game left in which to get it. I think coming into this game off of three straight losses, they’ll play with a sense of urgency and be able to get Stoops his first win in Starkville.