SEC Power Rankings Week 10

Greetings, BBN!

Last week we had ten teams in action and four relishing the downfalls of five of those squads as they sat on their couches enjoying a bye week. Missouri, Alabama, and LSU, three of the best teams in the league, especially enjoyed being immune to losing with their gaudy win-loss records perched pretty high up in the standings. 2-6 Arkansas, well, I don’t know what Arkansas did, but I’m sure it was more fun than the past several Saturdays.

The game of the week between Kentucky and Tennessee saw the Volunteers come out of Lexington with a road win, but Kentucky put up a very respectable performance in a close game. Georgia remained undefeated as they prepare to host Missouri in a game that could decide the SEC East. Alabama and LSU mere hours later will do the exact same thing in Tuscaloosa for the West (technically, Alabama could still lose the West after beating LSU, but I mean c’mon). Could have the SEC championship game all set a month out from it. Lot at stake this week!

Let’s take a look at the rankings:

SEC Football Power Rankings Week 10

Win of the Week: Auburn

The Plains was a happy place to be Saturday night, as the Tigers are no longer winless in the conference after a 27-13 triumph over Mississippi State to get their first SEC win, get back to .500, and have an extremely good chance to go bowling with games remaining against Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and New Mexico State. It was their first SEC win under Coach Freeze, and they also managed to jump out to a 24-3 halftime lead in the middle of it. A big confidence builder.

Gold Stars: Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia

Style points all around for Auburn, Ole Miss, and the defending champs. Big double-digit wins won in fashions coaches won’t have nearly as much to complain about as usual.

Rotten Eggs: None

No rotten eggs this week. Just regular eggs. No goose eggs either, which are almost always rotten by the way.

Achievement Unlocked: Bowl Eligibility

Six teams have now clinched bowl eligibility, with Tennessee joining the fold after their Kentucky win. Only Vanderbilt is technically eliminated at this point, but I don’t see any team with fewer than four wins right now having a shot at this point in the season.