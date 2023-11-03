Friday Headlines: Positive Vibes with DJ Wagner Edition

Last night, freshman guard DJ Wagner had a solid performance in the exhibition matchup against Kentucky State, scoring 12 points on 50% shooting from the floor, along with a team-high seven assists.

Wagner is expected to be one of the top players on this Kentucky Wildcats team, and according to one national writer, Wagner is drawing a lot of attention from NBA scouts.

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, who serves as the company’s senior NBA and NBA Draft writer, had this to say about Wagner last night.

FWIW, the guy at Kentucky I've heard the most positive stuff on from scouts so far has been D.J. Wagner.



Still think Edwards goes ahead on draft night, but NBA folks who have gone through have really liked Wagner's game.



Kentucky fans should be excited about him. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) November 3, 2023

I don’t think this is too much of a surprise, as Wagner has been viewed as a first round pick for a while, but it is pretty interesting that Vecenie said Wagner has been the subject of the most positive feedback.

We know about his ability to score, but last night, Wagner also showcased his playmaking ability by recording seven assists.

There’s definitely a lot to like about the young guard, and it’ll be fun to watch him grow and develop this season in Lexington.

This team has the potential to be a lot of fun.

