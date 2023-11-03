John Calipari challenges Adou Thiero to be “one of the best finishers in the country”

Adou Thiero has all the potential to eventually become one of the best guards in the country. He’s strong, should have a continually improving shot from deep, and can finish at the rim while defending at a high level and being a solid rebounder.

Obviously, to reach that ceiling, the opportunity will have to be there as well, but Thiero, who started in the Kentucky Wildcats’ exhibition games, appears to be in line to be among the first five on the court for head coach John Calipari. The sophomore will need to put everything together as he enters his second season at Kentucky.

One thing Calipari wants to see from Thiero is a better finishing ability. At 6-foot-8 and 222 pounds, he has the frame to be far better around the rim, and Calipari expressed optimism in that regard following Thursday’s exhibition win over Kentucky State.

John Calipari on Adou Thiero:



"The role I have been talking to Adou about is 'be a finisher', Whether it's a jumpshot or a drive for a basket... He's strong. He literally could be one of the best finishers in the country." — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) November 3, 2023

Thiero shot just 34.5% from the field last season. Ending with appearances in 20 games, he was 10/29 as a shooter and 3/9 from deep.

Thiero has the physical presence to impose his will and has the lateral quickness to be a star defensively, which is what he was used mainly as last season. With the size and speed to be a great finisher, Cal will be looking to challenge him in that area moving forward.