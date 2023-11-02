Zvonimir Ivisic battling food poisoning

Zvonimir Ivisic can’t seem to catch a break.

First, it was the admissions fiasco. Then came word that Big Z wasn’t cleared yet by the NCAA and may not be in time for the regular-season opener.

During Thursday’s exhibition game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Kentucky State, Z was noticeably absent from the bench when the game tipped off.

Making it even more odd was John Calipari said during the pregame radio show that Z was going to be at the arena for pregame warm-ups.

Apparently at some point, Z came down with food poisoning, which is why he wasn’t at the game, Calipari revealed in postgame interviews.

John Calipari said Zvonimir Ivisic was not at the exhibition today due to "food poisoning".



"He practiced with us yesterday. Had a great shoot around today. He got food poisoning. He got sick and the doctor told him to go back to the lodge." — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) November 3, 2023

Kentucky coach John Calipari tells reporters that Zvonimir Ivisic had food poisoning, which is why he wasn’t at Thursday’s game.



“Z was supposed to warm up with us. He practiced with us yesterday.” pic.twitter.com/0AQHn80DXt — Jacob Polacheck (@PolacheckKSR) November 3, 2023

Poor kid just can’t catch a break right now after making his way all the way from Croatia to America.

Let’s just hope he’s feeling better soon and gets cleared by the NCAA in time to play at some point in November, though I’m not holding my breath on the NCAA doing anything with any urgency or in a timely manner.