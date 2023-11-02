Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions from Wildcats’ win over Thorobreds

The Kentucky Wildcats cruised past Kentucky State in their final exhibition game, winning 99-53. Now, the real fun begins next Monday night.
It seemed like everyone on the roster had a chance to shine during the game; Justin Edwards started off scoring 10 of Kentucky’s first 12 points. Then it was DJ Wagner scoring 12 first-half points to lead all scorers.
Tre Mitchell started off hot in the second half, hitting three 3’s before the first TV timeout.
Kentucky also flirted with going the entire game without a single turnover but unfortunately committed their first turnover with around 10 minutes left in the second half.
It was a game of significant improvement for the Wildcats, looking more comfortable than they did last Friday against Georgetown College. They played well-rounded basketball and played to their strengths while also playing smart basketball — a good sign for a young team with a ton of talent.
Yes, it was against a Division II team, but you have to love the way these guys are already playing for each other and how hard they attack on both ends of the floor.
MVP
It’s tough to pick an MVP from this one, but I’ll give this one to the Wildcats’ highest-rated recruit, Justin Edwards. After only scoring nine points against Georgetown, he responded by driving to the basket more to start this game and had 17 points and nine rebounds.
Glad to see George Raveling and P.G. Peeples be recognized at tonight’s Unity Series game with Kentucky State.— bigbluehistory (@bigbluehistory) November 2, 2023
There’s some very good videos with Raveling interviewing the late great Joe B. Hall on YouTube.https://t.co/m6Uy4fvAtg https://t.co/gAlCBzKygI
Zvonimir Ivisic is not at Rupp Arena for tonight's game due to illness, according to UK.— Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) November 2, 2023
Calipari said on pregame radio that Z would participate in the layup line tonight. He was at the team shootaround earlier today, I'm told, but he won't be here for the game.
D.J. Wagner with authority pic.twitter.com/VLf4eeEF39— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 2, 2023
14 Assists and 0 Turnovers in the First Half is really good— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 2, 2023
Fast break @Adou_Thiero pic.twitter.com/aDGx5w6uh6— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 2, 2023
I believe Antonio Reeves can lead the league in scoring. Even on a night he isn't hot from 3, the volume will still be there. He will score it. https://t.co/c2V5TkNtNC— Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) November 3, 2023
Kentucky much more aggressive from the start tonight, with a much better defensive effort as well.— Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) November 2, 2023
Clear emphasis on getting to the rim (two-man action and transition)
Other notes:
- 14 assists on 20 made FGs (70% assist rate)
- 12 points off 5 steals. Efficient.
.@ToniooReeves ➡️ @Jedwards3_ off the glass pic.twitter.com/zueudjRboc— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 2, 2023
SHOOT ‘EM ALL, TRE!!! (x3)— Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) November 3, 2023
Watching Kentucky have a legitimate pick-and-pop threat makes me incredibly happy.
Going to have so much fun watching Tr3 Mitchell this year— morrisoncrying (@morrisoncrying) November 3, 2023
I'm telling you, Tre Mitchell sets a career-high for made three-pointers this season. He hit 37 in his freshman season at UMass. He hit four in the exhibition opener. Connected on three already tonight. Floor spacer for the Cats.— Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) November 3, 2023
I remember some salty fans saying they didn’t want DJ hahahaha— Round Daddy (@JStreble82) November 2, 2023
3:15 1H - Kentucky 46, KSU 16— Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) November 2, 2023
Yes, it’s just an exhibition game, but you can see little things that impress tonight. The influence of Welch on this offense is clear. The cuts are constant, with intent. The ball never gets stuck in anyone’s hand too long.
The perfect game for Kentucky tonight:— Matt Sak BBN (@MattSakR2NG) November 3, 2023
Very minimal mistakes, very efficient offense
Great games and aggressiveness from Justin and DJ
Great shooting all around, no one really had a bad game
The score looks exactly how it should
Calipari showing Kenny how to not lose to a D2 school pic.twitter.com/4tNoAq0fYL https://t.co/2zkKs5oXem— Cody Couch (@Couch_29) November 3, 2023
CBB commentators be like “Kentucky State does not need a three here.” #BBN pic.twitter.com/lppqAyTUe8— Buddy (@BigBlueBud) November 3, 2023
Kentucky coasts to a 99-53 victory over Kentucky State in the final exhibition matchup— Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 3, 2023
Antonio Reeves leads the way with 20 points, followed by 17 from Justin Edwards, 15 from Tre Mitchell, 13 from Adou Thiero and 12 from DJ Wagner.
Wildcats shoot 56.1% FG and 40% 3PT
A career 34.7% 3P shooter at UMass, Texas, and West Virginia, Tre Mitchell has now made 15 of 28 (53.6%) 3PFG in six games for Kentucky.— Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) November 3, 2023
Preseason ✅ pic.twitter.com/AybmbIyQcS— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 3, 2023
Ruoff Mortgage Wildcat Wrap Up https://t.co/hlSncD5iWu— UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) November 3, 2023
