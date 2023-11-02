 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions from Wildcats’ win over Thorobreds

A fun night in Rupp Arena.

By Ianteasley
/ new
Justin Edwards Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats cruised past Kentucky State in their final exhibition game, winning 99-53. Now, the real fun begins next Monday night.

It seemed like everyone on the roster had a chance to shine during the game; Justin Edwards started off scoring 10 of Kentucky’s first 12 points. Then it was DJ Wagner scoring 12 first-half points to lead all scorers.

Tre Mitchell started off hot in the second half, hitting three 3’s before the first TV timeout.

Kentucky also flirted with going the entire game without a single turnover but unfortunately committed their first turnover with around 10 minutes left in the second half.

It was a game of significant improvement for the Wildcats, looking more comfortable than they did last Friday against Georgetown College. They played well-rounded basketball and played to their strengths while also playing smart basketball — a good sign for a young team with a ton of talent.

Yes, it was against a Division II team, but you have to love the way these guys are already playing for each other and how hard they attack on both ends of the floor.

Highlights

MVP

It’s tough to pick an MVP from this one, but I’ll give this one to the Wildcats’ highest-rated recruit, Justin Edwards. After only scoring nine points against Georgetown, he responded by driving to the basket more to start this game and had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Box Score

Twitter reactions

