Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions from Wildcats’ win over Thorobreds

The Kentucky Wildcats cruised past Kentucky State in their final exhibition game, winning 99-53. Now, the real fun begins next Monday night.

It seemed like everyone on the roster had a chance to shine during the game; Justin Edwards started off scoring 10 of Kentucky’s first 12 points. Then it was DJ Wagner scoring 12 first-half points to lead all scorers.

Tre Mitchell started off hot in the second half, hitting three 3’s before the first TV timeout.

Kentucky also flirted with going the entire game without a single turnover but unfortunately committed their first turnover with around 10 minutes left in the second half.

It was a game of significant improvement for the Wildcats, looking more comfortable than they did last Friday against Georgetown College. They played well-rounded basketball and played to their strengths while also playing smart basketball — a good sign for a young team with a ton of talent.

Yes, it was against a Division II team, but you have to love the way these guys are already playing for each other and how hard they attack on both ends of the floor.

Highlights

MVP

It’s tough to pick an MVP from this one, but I’ll give this one to the Wildcats’ highest-rated recruit, Justin Edwards. After only scoring nine points against Georgetown, he responded by driving to the basket more to start this game and had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Box Score

Twitter reactions

Glad to see George Raveling and P.G. Peeples be recognized at tonight’s Unity Series game with Kentucky State.



There’s some very good videos with Raveling interviewing the late great Joe B. Hall on YouTube.https://t.co/m6Uy4fvAtg https://t.co/gAlCBzKygI — bigbluehistory (@bigbluehistory) November 2, 2023

Zvonimir Ivisic is not at Rupp Arena for tonight's game due to illness, according to UK.



Calipari said on pregame radio that Z would participate in the layup line tonight. He was at the team shootaround earlier today, I'm told, but he won't be here for the game. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) November 2, 2023

D.J. Wagner with authority pic.twitter.com/VLf4eeEF39 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 2, 2023

14 Assists and 0 Turnovers in the First Half is really good — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 2, 2023

I believe Antonio Reeves can lead the league in scoring. Even on a night he isn't hot from 3, the volume will still be there. He will score it. https://t.co/c2V5TkNtNC — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) November 3, 2023

Kentucky much more aggressive from the start tonight, with a much better defensive effort as well.



Clear emphasis on getting to the rim (two-man action and transition)



Other notes:

- 14 assists on 20 made FGs (70% assist rate)

- 12 points off 5 steals. Efficient. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) November 2, 2023

SHOOT ‘EM ALL, TRE!!! (x3)



Watching Kentucky have a legitimate pick-and-pop threat makes me incredibly happy. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) November 3, 2023

Going to have so much fun watching Tr3 Mitchell this year — morrisoncrying (@morrisoncrying) November 3, 2023

I'm telling you, Tre Mitchell sets a career-high for made three-pointers this season. He hit 37 in his freshman season at UMass. He hit four in the exhibition opener. Connected on three already tonight. Floor spacer for the Cats. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) November 3, 2023

I remember some salty fans saying they didn’t want DJ hahahaha — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) November 2, 2023

3:15 1H - Kentucky 46, KSU 16



Yes, it’s just an exhibition game, but you can see little things that impress tonight. The influence of Welch on this offense is clear. The cuts are constant, with intent. The ball never gets stuck in anyone’s hand too long. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) November 2, 2023

The perfect game for Kentucky tonight:



Very minimal mistakes, very efficient offense



Great games and aggressiveness from Justin and DJ



Great shooting all around, no one really had a bad game



The score looks exactly how it should — Matt Sak BBN (@MattSakR2NG) November 3, 2023

Calipari showing Kenny how to not lose to a D2 school pic.twitter.com/4tNoAq0fYL https://t.co/2zkKs5oXem — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) November 3, 2023

CBB commentators be like “Kentucky State does not need a three here.” #BBN pic.twitter.com/lppqAyTUe8 — Buddy (@BigBlueBud) November 3, 2023

Kentucky coasts to a 99-53 victory over Kentucky State in the final exhibition matchup



Antonio Reeves leads the way with 20 points, followed by 17 from Justin Edwards, 15 from Tre Mitchell, 13 from Adou Thiero and 12 from DJ Wagner.



Wildcats shoot 56.1% FG and 40% 3PT — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 3, 2023

A career 34.7% 3P shooter at UMass, Texas, and West Virginia, Tre Mitchell has now made 15 of 28 (53.6%) 3PFG in six games for Kentucky. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) November 3, 2023

Ruoff Mortgage Wildcat Wrap Up https://t.co/hlSncD5iWu — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) November 3, 2023

Follow our Twitter and Facebook pages for more UK news and views. Go Cats!