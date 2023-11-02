Kentucky vs. Kentucky State game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats are back in action Thursday night for their exhibition finale, as they’ll play host to the Kentucky State Thorobreds in this year’s Unity Series event.
Tip-off is at 7 pm ET on SEC Network+, so you can only watch it via online stream with no TV coverage (go here for more viewing info).
Regular-season play begins next Monday vs. New Mexico State, so this is the last chance the Wildcats have to work out as many kinks as possible before the real thing begins.
The Wildcats are still without Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso as they recover from foot surgery, while Zvonimir Ivisic is awaiting NCAA clearance, so the frontcourt will be shorthanded again tonight.
Check out these pregame reads to get ready for tonight’s action inside historic Rupp Arena!
Pregame Reading
