Pair of Wildcats make Coaches’ Preseason All-SEC Teams

The SEC has announced its Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams, and two Kentucky Wildcats made the cut.
Senior guard Antonio Reeves was a First-Team selection, while freshman forward Justin Edwards earned Second-Team honors.
Reeves, the Co-SEC Sixth Man of the Year for the 2022-23 season, averaged 14.4 points per game for the Wildcats and made a team-high 80 triples at a 39.8% rate in his debut season in the SEC. He scored double-figures in 26 games, including a career-high 37 points at Arkansas in the regular-season finale.
During the GLOBL Jam over the summer, Reeves was named MVP of the tournament after averaging 23 points per outing.
Edwards, a consensus top-five recruit in the class of 2023, was the MaxPreps Pennsylvania High School Player of the Year after helping lead Imhotep Charter to a state championship. He averaged 17.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a senior.
In the GLOBL Jam, Edwards averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest.
Coaches Preseason All-SEC teams
First Team
- Antonio Reeves – Kentucky
- Trevon Brazile – Arkansas
- Johni Broome – Auburn
- Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee
- Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee
- Wade Taylor IV – Texas A&M
- Riley Kugel – Florida
- Tolu Smith – Mississippi State
Second Team
- Justin Edwards – Kentucky
- Matthew Murrell – Ole Miss
- Tyrece Radford – Texas A&M
- Tyrin Lawrence – Vanderbilt
- Grant Nelson – Alabama
- Mark Sears – Alabama
- Davonte Davis – Arkansas
- Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee
