Pair of Wildcats make Coaches’ Preseason All-SEC Teams

The SEC has announced its Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams, and two Kentucky Wildcats made the cut.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves was a First-Team selection, while freshman forward Justin Edwards earned Second-Team honors.

Reeves, the Co-SEC Sixth Man of the Year for the 2022-23 season, averaged 14.4 points per game for the Wildcats and made a team-high 80 triples at a 39.8% rate in his debut season in the SEC. He scored double-figures in 26 games, including a career-high 37 points at Arkansas in the regular-season finale.

During the GLOBL Jam over the summer, Reeves was named MVP of the tournament after averaging 23 points per outing.

Edwards, a consensus top-five recruit in the class of 2023, was the MaxPreps Pennsylvania High School Player of the Year after helping lead Imhotep Charter to a state championship. He averaged 17.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a senior.

In the GLOBL Jam, Edwards averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Coaches Preseason All-SEC teams

First Team

Antonio Reeves – Kentucky

Trevon Brazile – Arkansas

Johni Broome – Auburn

Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee

Wade Taylor IV – Texas A&M

Riley Kugel – Florida

Tolu Smith – Mississippi State

Second Team