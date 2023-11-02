 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pair of Wildcats make Coaches’ Preseason All-SEC Teams

Antonio Reeves was a First-Team selection.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Antonio Reeves Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

The SEC has announced its Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams, and two Kentucky Wildcats made the cut.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves was a First-Team selection, while freshman forward Justin Edwards earned Second-Team honors.

Reeves, the Co-SEC Sixth Man of the Year for the 2022-23 season, averaged 14.4 points per game for the Wildcats and made a team-high 80 triples at a 39.8% rate in his debut season in the SEC. He scored double-figures in 26 games, including a career-high 37 points at Arkansas in the regular-season finale.

During the GLOBL Jam over the summer, Reeves was named MVP of the tournament after averaging 23 points per outing.

Edwards, a consensus top-five recruit in the class of 2023, was the MaxPreps Pennsylvania High School Player of the Year after helping lead Imhotep Charter to a state championship. He averaged 17.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a senior.

In the GLOBL Jam, Edwards averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Coaches Preseason All-SEC teams

First Team

  • Antonio Reeves – Kentucky
  • Trevon Brazile – Arkansas
  • Johni Broome – Auburn
  • Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee
  • Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee
  • Wade Taylor IV – Texas A&M
  • Riley Kugel – Florida
  • Tolu Smith – Mississippi State

Second Team

  • Justin Edwards – Kentucky
  • Matthew Murrell – Ole Miss
  • Tyrece Radford – Texas A&M
  • Tyrin Lawrence – Vanderbilt
  • Grant Nelson – Alabama
  • Mark Sears – Alabama
  • Davonte Davis – Arkansas
  • Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...