Thursday Headlines: Kentucky State Gameday Edition

We get to see the Kentucky Wildcats play in their second and final exhibition game tonight.

Kentucky takes on Kentucky State tonight at Rupp Arena as part of the Unity Series.

The Cats picked up a win over Georgetown College 92-69 last week and will look to get tuned up for the season opener against New Mexico State on Monday.

The Thorobreds are coming off a 15-13 season last year, and the Wildcats and the Thorobreds met in an exhibition game last year with the Wildcats coming out on top 111-53 with Antonio Reeves leading the scoring at 23 points.

Tonight will also be special, as Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer George Raveling and UK alumnus and longtime President/CEO of the Lexington Urban League, P.G. Peeples, will be recognized as part of the Unity Series.

You can never take these exhibition games for granted, but it will be exciting to see the Cats back on the floor as they get ready to get the season underway next week.

Excited to see what the Cats do in exhibition play tonight.

Headlines

How do Kentucky and Mississippi State matchup? - Herald Leader

Winning in Starkville is always a tough task.

UK Basketball preparing for teams to attack the paint with shortage of size - Cats Pause

It’s likely we see teams do just that this season.

Former Wildcat Champ Kelly named Raiders interim GM - KSR

A big promotion for the former Cat.

Bob Knight dies at 83 - Bleacher Report

RIP to one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time.

Team USA Men and Women qualify in 3x3 basketball for Paris Olympics - ESPN

The men’s team includes college basketball legend Jimmer Fredette.

Tyrese Maxey’s hot start helped lead to Harden trade - Yahoo

The former Cat is off to a great start this season.

Will Levis lands in top 20 of QB power rankings - CBS Sports

A strong debut leads to a big jump.