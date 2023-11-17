Greetings, BBN!

All fourteen teams were in action last week and against each other: the one and only week of the season featuring the full slate of seven head-to-heads. Georgia and Alabama will be facing off in the SEC Championship in a few weeks and probably finish the season with a perfect 8-0 conference records, and with two games left, Missouri has a real shot at making a New Year’s Six bowl.

Some more bowl bids got locked up over the weekend as well, with Auburn and Texas A&M hitting the 6-win mark to give us nine bowling SEC teams and counting. There’s a very real possibility that could be it, though.

Florida’s at five wins but has Missouri and Florida State in their way, where beating just one of those teams would be a gargantuan feat, South Carolina needs to beat Kentucky and Clemson, and while Mississippi State shouldn’t have trouble with Southern Miss this Saturday, the only way for them to bowl is to take the Egg Bowl first.

Arkansas also joined Vandy in the “game over” department with an ugly blowout home loss to Auburn, so at best, we’ll have 12 bowling SEC teams and, at worst, nine.

Let’s dive into this week’s rankings:

SEC Football Power Rankings Week 12

Win of the Week: Missouri

36-7! The Tigers just continue to astonish! A terrifying team on their home turf, Missouri cruised past the Tennessee Volunteers in a blowout victory that improved them to 8-2 with two very winnable games to go. There could be a very nice bowl in store for Mizzou: they’ve beaten three ranked teams, lost only to LSU and Georgia (and had a chance in both of those games too!), and could finish with the third-best record in the SEC. Eli Drinkwitz has had his big breakthrough.

Gold Stars: Missouri, Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn, Texas A&M

A lot of blowouts last weekend! In fact, not a single game was decided by fewer than 17 points! Statements all across the South.

Rotten Eggs: Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Mississippi State

Tennessee, you came into a top-15 vs top-15 game and got run out of the state. Vanderbilt, you’ve completely given up. Arkansas, where’d all that momentum go after the Florida upset? What a putrid showing at home. Mississippi State, try not to let the other team score 41 more points than you.

Achievement Unlocked: 1st, 2nd, 3rd

Georgia and Alabama have officially taken the gold medals in the SEC East and West standings, respectively, Missouri or Tennessee, and either LSU, Ole Miss, or Texas A&M will be taking silver here in a couple of weeks, and some of them taking bronze. Doesn’t look like a top-three finish is in the cards for Kentucky this year, but they still have a monster game with a top-10 Louisville team that could give them a much more impressive overall season than some of their other years.