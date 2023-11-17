Kentucky vs. Stonehill game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Stonehill Skyhawks at 7:00 pm ET at Rupp Arena. This game has no live TV coverage, as you can only stream it online at WatchESPN/ESPN+ (go here for more info).

I think we can all agree that BBN hasn’t been this excited about a team in a long time.

While they didn’t get the job done against Kansas in Chicago, the Cats showed tremendous fight despite the fact they were missing three 7-footers.

UK had a 14-point lead at one point, but Kansas’ size and experience shined through as they pulled out a tight one.

The quickness with which this team played was inspiring, and to know that two of their best players — Justin Edwards and DJ Wagner — had bad games is even more encouraging since we know they’re going to get better.

The Cats look to get back on track tonight against Stonehill. Get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

