Andru Phillips set to play at South Carolina

Kentucky Wildcats redshirt junior Andru Phillips is set to return this week against South Carolina after being injured and missing the Alabama game.

So far this season, the cornerback has had 36 tackles and two pass breakups this season. While the defense has not lived up to the hype compared to last year, Phillips has been one of the cornerbacks Brad White can rely on to play great.

At this time, it appears Phillips will be playing on Saturday against South Carolina, with Mark Stoops giving a positive update following Thursday’s practice.

“He’s been out there,” Stoops said of Phillips practicing this week. “So hopefully, he’s 100% (healthy).”

On defense, the Cats have been allowing 25 points per game through the first 10 games of the year. Last season, they only allowed 19.2 points per game, so the opponents are averaging about a touchdown more per game this season.

Kentucky will have a big challenge on Saturday to stop Spencer Rattler and the offense, as they have been averaging 28.8 points per game. And with the Gamecocks playing for bowl eligibility, they will try their best to keep that alive by beating Kentucky.

On the other hand, Kentucky is looking for revenge from last year's loss, so both teams should be ready for a fight on Saturday.