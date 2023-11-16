Ray Davis accepts invitation to East-West Shrine Game

Kentucky Wildcats running back Ray Davis has decided to accept an invitation to the East-West Shrine Game, which likely means his collegiate career will be coming to an end with only playing one season for Kentucky.

The game is a chance to showcase some of the best players in college football who are hoping to continue playing professionally in the NFL.

So far this season for Davis, he has rushed for 929 yards while also notching 259 receiving yards. The best game he has had at Kentucky was against Florida when he went off for 280 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Davis started his career in 2019 at Temple but eventually went on to play at Vanderbilt and made his final stop at Kentucky. He could play one more year, but it appears he’s ready to go pro.

Even though the season has not gone as planned for Kentucky, they still have a chance to finish the season before the bowl game by going 8-4. Louisville could potentially be the last game fans see Davis play due to some players sitting out in the bowl game, like what Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez Jr. did during the Music City Bowl.

If you want to watch Davis play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, it will be happening on February 1, 2024 at the Dallas Cowboys Stadium, with the game being televised on NFL Network at 8 pm ET.

