Adou Thiero made UK history vs. Kansas

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off of a gut-punch loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday night in a game that had a flair of March Madness included with it.

With both teams playing some high-level basketball on both ends, Hunter Dickinson wasn’t the only player to make school history on Tuesday night.

Adou Thiero was one of the more impressive players for the Cats against the Jayhawks. With a diminished frontcourt and having to match up against a National Player of the Year candidate in Dickinson, Thiero did more than hold his own.

The sophomore finished the night with 16 points on 5/10 shooting and 1/3 of three. He also added 13 rebounds and one assist in the game.

According to Corey Price of the UK Sports Network, that stat line was good enough to make Thiero the first player to post 16 points and 13 rebounds against the AP No. 1 team in school history.

Adou Thiero is the first Kentucky player to have at least 16 points and 13 rebounds against an AP Poll #1 ranked opponent — Corey Price (@coreyp08) November 15, 2023

Thiero has really grown into his own since the second half of last season. Primarily having point guard duties last season, it is not obvious that he thrives in that small-forward or power-forward role.

It appears he is going to play a large part of this team's rotation even when the roster is back to full strength. Should be fun to watch how he continues to develop playing alongside a group as talented as this freshman class.

