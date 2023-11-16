Thursday Headlines: Billy Richmond Watch Edition

Billy Richmond has been firmly on Kentucky’s radar for quite some time now, and the Wildcats could be closing in on securing a commitment from the talented Class of 2024 wing.

Richmond, who has a connection to Kentucky by way of his father playing for John Calipari at Memphis, is a 6’5 left-handed wing who is viewed as a top 25 player in the 2024 class.

Richmond has been a target for Kentucky for quite some time and multiple predictions for Richmond to ultimately land at Kentucky have come in over the last several days.

Most recently, Trilly Donovan (@trillydonovan on X) pegged Richmond to Kentucky. Trilly logged his pick for Richmond to Kentucky yesterday, which is good news for the Cats as his projections over the last several months have hit at a rate better than 95 percent.

But if that’s not enough, as we told you earlier this week, 247 Sports Recruiting Expert Travis Branham logged a pick for Richmond to Kentucky, as did Rob Cassidy at Rivals.

That's a lot of positive momentum for Kentucky in this recruitment, so definitely something to keep an eye on in the days ahead.

Tweet of the Day

Devin Booker this season



Off to a HOT start. pic.twitter.com/uKCOTGw8AV — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 16, 2023

Booker is looking like an early MVP candidate.

