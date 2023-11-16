Marc Nave commits to Kentucky

Let’s get the dice rolling, BBN!

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats have put together a talented 2024 class to this point. Featuring blue-chip recruits such as Cutter Boley, Jacob and Jerod Smith, Brian Robinson, and others, the class as a whole is rounding into another solid group for the UK football program.

It took another step forward today, as three-star offensive lineman Marc Nave has announced his commitment to Kentucky, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. He chose the Cats over Ohio State, Georgia, Auburn, Louisville, Missouri, and several others.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 IOL Marc Nave tells me he has Committed to Kentucky!



The 6’5 310 IOL from Toledo, OH was previously committed to Ohio State



“Go Cats!”https://t.co/mw9AbsreK0 pic.twitter.com/CqkOgFbdWt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 16, 2023

A 6-foot-5 and 315-pound interior offensive lineman from Toledo (OH), Nave decommitted from the Buckeyes back on September 30th and has visited Lexington a few times since that date. With his lead recruiter as Vince Marrow, the “Big Dog” has once again gone into Ohio and picked up a commitment from a position of need for next year's team.

Nave now becomes the 23rd commitment in the class of 2024 for Kentucky and joins Hayes Johnson, Aba Selm, and Jadon Lafontant as the o-lineman commits to this point.

Nave is currently ranked as a three-star prospect in the class and is ranked as the No. 42 interior offensive lineman in the class by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

Welcome to the BBN, Marc! Check out some highlights of the newest Wildcat in action!

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats