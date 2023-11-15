Jayden Quaintance and Travis Perry officially sign with Kentucky

It has been a big few days for the Kentucky Wildcats as they have picked up two massive commitments for the 2024 class.

Now, both Jayden Quaintance and Travis Perry are officially Wildcats, as UK announced that both players had officially signed.

Quaintance officially signed his NLI on Tuesday, but with Wednesday being the final day of the early signing period, Perry decided to make his college choice official.

The two players now join Boogie Fland and Somto Cyril as part of the 2024 class, which now ranks as the No. 2 overall class, according to 247 Sports.

During Monday’s KSR radio show, Perry talked about picking Kentucky and why that ended up being his choice.

“All the schools that recruited me did a great job and I had great relationships with really all of them, especially the finalists, but it just came down to being that Kentucky kid from Kentucky, really want to go out there and win for Kentucky,” Perry said.

As for Quaintance, he picked the Cats over Missouri, but it was not always certain that would be the case as many recruiting analysts dubbed the race too close to call.

A key part of landing Quaintance is that he will have to wait two years before making the move to the NBA.

In a conversation with Kentucky Sports Radio, he said he plans on spending both seasons in Lexington.

“I’ll probably stick with Kentucky, seeing all things go well,” Quaintance told KSR. “If everything goes how it’s supposed to go, I intend to play both years at the University of Kentucky.”

That is massive news for the Cats, and it is also massive to have both players officially signed during the early signing period.

