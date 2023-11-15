 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Box score, MVP, and Twitter reactions as Kentucky falls to Kansas

It was a tough loss, but a bunch of positives to take away from this one.

By Ethan DeWitt
Rob Dillingham Drew Brown - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats headed to Chicago for a date with the No. 1 ranked Kansas Jayhawks this evening and came up just short, falling 89-84.

To be honest, I don't think any of us expected what we saw in the first half. Not because any of us doubted the talent, but more that we never believed John Calipari would let his team play this way. It was awesome.

With a current eight-man rotation that features all eight players who thrive in a five-out system, they took it to the Kansas Jayhawks. After weathering an early storm, the Cats pushed the tempo and the lead. Led by Rob Dillingham and Adou Thiero, Kentucky opened up the lead heading into the half, 48-41.

The second half was another elite display of college basketball this early in the season. Both teams continued to play at a high level. Both teams responded back after a run by the opposing squad.

Unfortunately for the Cats, the lack of a big man cost them in the long run, as Hunter Dickinson became to much in the final minutes for Kentucky to overcome.

Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives to take away from this game.

I like my team. Let’s ride.

Box Score

Game MVP

If you asked me this in the first half, it had to be Rob Dillingham. Obviously, Antonio Reeves led the way in scoring with 24, but it’s Adou Thiero that helped keep this Kentucky team in the fight all night.

He finished the evening with 16 points on 5/10 shooting from the field and 1/3 of three. He also added 13 rebounds and one assist.

The storyline heading into the night was obviously the lack of big man to match up the Kansas frontcourt. Thiero took the matchup personally and shined. Whether it be his effort on the offensive glass or his ability to run the floor in transition, one thing became very clear this evening... Thiero is going to be a major contributor to this team immediately.

Twitter Reactions

