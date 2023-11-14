Kentucky vs. Kansas game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Kansas Jayhawks tonight at approximately 9:30 pm ET at The United Center in Chicago, Illinois. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

While the Cats have played two games this year, everyone knows this game is the one that really kicks off the college basketball season.

The Jayhawks have dominated under head coach Bill Self, becoming the top program in the country after their 2021-22 Championship run, and they’re once again favored to win it all.

Kansas is led by Kevin McCullar Jr. and star Michigan Transfer Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson is going to be a very tough matchup for the Cats, standing at 7-foot-2, and with Kentucky not having any of their three 7-footers available, it might be a long night.

With that said, there’s no doubt that this Kentucky team has excitement and an edge to them. DJ Wagner’s pace of the offense is electric, and the players around him know how to put shots up and in.

While the game is ‘scheduled’ for 9:30, it won’t be until after the Duke vs. Michigan State game ends, so expect tip-off to be around 10ish and be prepared to stay up until midnight to watch all of this one.

Let’s have some fun and enjoy some good basketball. Check out some of the pregame reads to get hyped for the action.

Pregame Reading

Let’s Go CATS!