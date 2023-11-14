Kentucky vs. Duke in 2024 Champions Classic will be in Atlanta

The Kentucky Wildcats are set to face the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2023 Champions Classic.

Ahead of the big game, ESPN has announced that the 2024 Classic will be played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on November 12th, 2024. That will feature Kentucky taking on the Duke Blue Devils, so that should be an incredible atmosphere in Catlanta.

Not only will that game draw a ton of fans, but it also has a very good chance of featuring the No. 1 and 2 overall recruiting classes in 2024. Following Jayden Quaintance’s commitment, Kentucky now has the No. 2 class behind Duke.

And with both teams likely to have a decent amount of players back from their current teams, there’s a chance this will be a battle of the preseason No. 1 and 2 teams next year.

The 2025 Classic, featuring Kentucky vs. the Michigan State Spartans, will be announced at a later date.

Future Champions Classic Matchups

November 12th, 2024 (Atlanta)

Kansas vs. Michigan State

Kentucky vs. Duke

2025 (date/site TBD)

Michigan State vs. Kentucky

Kansas vs. Duke

