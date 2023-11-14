Twitter Reactions: Kentucky lands Jayden Quaintance and flips Jason Patterson

It’s a good day for the Kentucky Wildcats on both the basketball and football sides.

Starting on the basketball side, John Calipari landed one of the best bigs in the 2024 class when Jayden Quaintance committed to Kentucky, picking the Cats over Missouri.

Quaintance is currently ranked as the No. 9 overall player and the No. 2 overall center, according to 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-10 big is exactly what you want in modern college basketball, as he has the size and physicality of a college big, but he also has quickness and guard skills with an improving jump shot.

Here is part of the scouting report on Quaintance from 247 Sports’ Adam Finkelstein.

Jayden Quaintance is one of the most naturally talented prospects in the country. He’s 6-foot-9 with massively long arms (7-foot-3-plus wingspan), vertical athleticism, a strong frame, good hands, soft touch, shooting potential, natural face-up skill, and signs of a passing instinct. He also runs the floor well and is a solid rebounder when he commits himself.

Offensively, he has all the natural tools to be a huge mismatch threat. He’s already a major lob and tip-dunk threat who dunks balls while still on his way up, and is equally dangerous out of the dunker spot. He’s intent on developing his shooting range and has the natural touch to do so, which will allow him to maximize floor-spacing in both directions. Consequently, he should be a very tough cover in ball-screen action, because he’s equally capable of rolling or popping. He can put the ball on the floor and attack opposing bigs off the dribble. He’s also a threat to out-run them from rim-to-rim and capable of both making tough catches in traffic and then absorbing contact. Long-term, he should even be someone who is difficult to double-team because of his natural passing ability.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Kentucky landing Quaintance.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Jayden Quaintance, On3’s No. 4 overall player in the 2024 class, has announced his commitment to Kentucky.



Story: https://t.co/0QTFAIXl2F pic.twitter.com/Q7jSrfszEI — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) November 14, 2023

John Calipari keeps winning on the recruiting trail.



Kentucky has its 4th member of the 2024 recruiting class as top-10 center Jayden Quaintance commits to UK.



Everything you need to know about Quaintance, and why he will be at UK for multiple seasons ⬇️https://t.co/BTLe8QrNeN — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) November 14, 2023

Jayden Quaintance will still be 16 when he arrives on campus next June. pic.twitter.com/YELj0QRcII — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) November 14, 2023

Jayden Quaintance, a Top 5 HS basketball player in the 2024 class commits to KENTUCKY



MONSTER get for John Calipari as Quaintance is a legit 6'10 with insane skill. Better: At 16-years-old, he'll be in college for two years



Major talent as UK in the midst of ANOTHER elite class pic.twitter.com/IrwFLqRAMj — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 14, 2023

Jayden Quaintance was the first high-profile recruit I got to watch this summer in the @madehoops Midwest HSA. Now, I’ll get to cover him as a Kentucky Wildcat. pic.twitter.com/iUraH3MLYi — Phoenix Stevens (@PStevensKSR) November 14, 2023

I've been critical of John Calipari but there have been several good developments in the past few months in both play style and recruiting. I'm hesitant to say this in this era of college sports, but UK's roster might be set up for more stability than normal in the coming years. https://t.co/5Pb3f5kKEx — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) November 14, 2023

Kentucky has landed a commitment from Top-10 senior Jayden Quaintance. He will join Boogie Fland, Somto Cyril, and Travis Perry in John Calipari’s 2024 recruiting class. I really like this class for the Wildcats. Quaintance and Cyril are going to wreak havoc in the paint. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) November 14, 2023

Calipari's pretty set up for the foreseeable future. Pieces coming into place to have a nice little run here. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 14, 2023

With the addition of Jayden Quaintance (No. 8 overall), Kentucky's 2024 class moves up four spots to No. 2 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) November 14, 2023

Kentucky may not be great at cookie cakes, but there is not a better school to get you to the NBA and prepare for a successful career.



On the football side, Tuesday morning was a big day for Mark Stoops and the staff when running back Jason Patterson lipped his commitment from Cincinnati to Kentucky.

In an interview with On3, Patterson pointed straight to Stoops as the main reason for the flip.

“What stood out was number one, Coach Stoops. He always kept it real with me and did everything in his power to get me, and it’s the SEC where the best players go to play at. Also, the resume of coach Boulware and the backs he’s coached and put in the league,” said Patterson.

Patterson is a three-star prospect and is ranked as high as No. 279 overall by ESPN. On3 has him listed as the No. 41 overall running back.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Kentucky flipping Patterson.

Jason Patterson flips to Kentucky https://t.co/wrLwn12S88 via @ethandewitt1 — A Sea of Blue (@ASeaOfBlue) November 14, 2023

Like this addition a lot. Good top end speed, can be a home run guy but also every down back. Led Florida in rushing last season (2,721 yards, 35 TD). https://t.co/zzWZFBQxj3 — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 14, 2023

Learn more about the Wildcats' newest running back: https://t.co/PPRDXdUyDj pic.twitter.com/9cnDp0YOJL — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) November 14, 2023

Jason Patterson is commitment No. 22 in Kentucky's 2024 class, which now ranks in the top 20 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite. https://t.co/qrlLO9Dbhx #BBN — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) November 14, 2023

UK has made running back a focus with its 2024 class.



By flipping Jason Patterson UK has two RBs committed as he joins

Tovani Mizell.https://t.co/nz2jOMxa6S — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) November 14, 2023

BREAKING: #Kentucky lands a commitment from one of the Sunshine State's top running backs Jason Patterson who flips from Cincinnati.



“I loved everything about Lexington,” Patterson told 247Sports. “It reminds me a lot of my town! Also Coach Stoops is known for running the ball… — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) November 14, 2023

BOOM. 3 star running back Jason Patterson has de-committed from Cincinnati and has committed to KENTUCKY. Stoops steals another recruit from Scott Satterfield. Patterson is out of the Miami area and is better than his ranking is. — Red Cup Kentucky (@KentuckyRedCup) November 14, 2023

Kentucky has recorded another good recruiting win at tailback. Jason Patterson checks some boxes.



The Wildcats want to get more explosive. They are getting more explosive at tailback.



KSR's Film Room takes a closer look at the program's latest add.https://t.co/LDdDs3QnE4 pic.twitter.com/MNapWxNz7h — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) November 14, 2023

