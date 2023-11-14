 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News QUAINTANCE PICKS KENTUCKY!!!

Filed under:

Twitter Reactions: Kentucky lands Jayden Quaintance and flips Jason Patterson

Mark Stoops and John Calipari make big moves in the class of 2024.

By Adam Haste
/ new
SPORTS-IS-UK-BASKETBALL-SCHOOL-MARK-1-LX Pablo Alcala/Lexington Herald Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

It’s a good day for the Kentucky Wildcats on both the basketball and football sides.

Starting on the basketball side, John Calipari landed one of the best bigs in the 2024 class when Jayden Quaintance committed to Kentucky, picking the Cats over Missouri.

Quaintance is currently ranked as the No. 9 overall player and the No. 2 overall center, according to 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-10 big is exactly what you want in modern college basketball, as he has the size and physicality of a college big, but he also has quickness and guard skills with an improving jump shot.

Here is part of the scouting report on Quaintance from 247 Sports’ Adam Finkelstein.

Jayden Quaintance is one of the most naturally talented prospects in the country. He’s 6-foot-9 with massively long arms (7-foot-3-plus wingspan), vertical athleticism, a strong frame, good hands, soft touch, shooting potential, natural face-up skill, and signs of a passing instinct. He also runs the floor well and is a solid rebounder when he commits himself.

Offensively, he has all the natural tools to be a huge mismatch threat. He’s already a major lob and tip-dunk threat who dunks balls while still on his way up, and is equally dangerous out of the dunker spot. He’s intent on developing his shooting range and has the natural touch to do so, which will allow him to maximize floor-spacing in both directions. Consequently, he should be a very tough cover in ball-screen action, because he’s equally capable of rolling or popping. He can put the ball on the floor and attack opposing bigs off the dribble. He’s also a threat to out-run them from rim-to-rim and capable of both making tough catches in traffic and then absorbing contact. Long-term, he should even be someone who is difficult to double-team because of his natural passing ability.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Kentucky landing Quaintance.

On the football side, Tuesday morning was a big day for Mark Stoops and the staff when running back Jason Patterson lipped his commitment from Cincinnati to Kentucky.

In an interview with On3, Patterson pointed straight to Stoops as the main reason for the flip.

“What stood out was number one, Coach Stoops. He always kept it real with me and did everything in his power to get me, and it’s the SEC where the best players go to play at. Also, the resume of coach Boulware and the backs he’s coached and put in the league,” said Patterson.

Patterson is a three-star prospect and is ranked as high as No. 279 overall by ESPN. On3 has him listed as the No. 41 overall running back.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Kentucky flipping Patterson.

Go Cats!!

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...