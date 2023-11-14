Jason Patterson flips to Kentucky

The class of 2024 is starting to come along quite well for Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats.

With plenty of high-level talent already committed, the staff is still pushing to add a few more key players toward the top of their recruiting big board. They won out for one of those players today.

Jason Patterson, a three-star running back, has been committed to Cincinnati since August but has decided that he will play his college football in Lexington instead.

Patterson officially flipped from Cincinnati to Kentucky on Tuesday. Hayes Fawcett broke the news first.

The talented running back chose the Cats over offers from Kansas, Stanford, Minnesota Boston College, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, West Virginia, and several others.

A 5-foot-11 and 200-pound running back from Snead (FL), Patterson has always been seen as a potential flip candidate ever since his commitment to Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats. After a rough year in the Big XII, it looks like the appeal of playing in the SEC and another winning season helped seal the deal for the talented running back coming to Kentucky.

Patterson is ranked as high as 279th overall in the 2024 class by ESPN while also being the 20th-best running back. 247 Sports Composite, which measures all of the major recruiting rankings, has him 521st overall and 43rd among running backs.

He now joins what will be a talented running back room for next season that also features fellow 2024 commit Tovani Mizell. With the departures of Ray Davis and Ramon Jefferson for next season, it’s not unlikely to see Patterson push for an early role in an inexperienced running back room.

Welcome to the BBN, Jason!

Check out some of his highlights below!

