Jayden Quaintance announcing decision at noon

Update: CATS!!

After cutting his list down to four schools just a few weeks ago, 2024 five-star big man Jayden Quaintance quickly cut his list down to two schools just shortly after that — the Missouri Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Originally listing both Florida and Ohio State along with Mizzou and Kentucky, it was thought to be a two-horse race between the final remaining schools, and that turned out to be the case all along.

Now, Quaintance will announce his decision today at noon, according to Joe Tipton. Kentucky is the favorite to land his commitment.

5⭐️ Jayden Quaintance will announce his college decision today at noon eastern, per source. https://t.co/YuavJHY0Nt — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) November 14, 2023

Jayden Quaintance is a program-changing recruit, and whoever lands him is getting an absolute stud of a big man. Rated as the No. 9 recruit in the 247 recruiting rankings, JQ is also ranked as the No. 2 center in the nation out of Word of God Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina — the same school as former Wildcat John Wall.

JQ is a re-class from the class of 2025, and would not be able to enter the 2025 NBA Draft due to his age, so two years will be required for wherever he goes. Whether that be two years in college or one year in college and one year in the G-League, two years out of high school will be required.

Come on down?!