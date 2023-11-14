Will Antonio Reeves make a 3 in every game this season?

The Kentucky Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start this season with two impressive performances.

Through the first two games, Antonio Reeves is leading the team in scoring, averaging 16 points per game.

In the matchup against New Mexico State, Reeves had 11 points on 4/10 shooting and was 2/6 from deep.

His shooting percentage bounced back in a big way against Texas A&M-Commerce, as he recorded 21 points on 8/14 shooting and was 5/8 from 3-point range.

Reeves is known for his 3-point shooting and is off to a great start this season, shooting from deep shooting a 50% clip.

With the expectations of Reeves this season and the start that he is off to, do you believe we will see Reeves make a 3 in every game this season? There were only five games in which he didn’t make a triple last season, and Kentucky went 3-2 in said games.

Sound off in the poll below and in the comments section!

Poll Will Antonio Reeves make a three in every game this season? Yes

No vote view results 65% Yes (30 votes)

34% No (16 votes) 46 votes total Vote Now

