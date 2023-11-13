Recruiting expert picks Kentucky for Billy Richmond

With the early signing period for basketball set to end this week, the Kentucky Wildcats are still working on finishing the roster out strong during this period.

The Cats recently picked up in-state guard Travis Perry. They also have guard Boogie Fland and big man Somto Cyril in this year’s class, but it’s far from being complete.

Jayden Quaintance is down to Missouri and Kentucky, with a decision likely coming by Wednesday, Karter Knox is down to three schools and the G-League but isn’t expected to make a decision until the spring.

And finally, there’s Billy Richmond, who is firmly on Kentucky’s radar.

Good news: 247 Sports recruiting expert Travis Branham just logged a prediction that Kentucky will land Richmond. This comes after Rivals recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy logged a prediction last week for Kentucky to land Richmond.

Richmond, who plays at Camden (NJ), is a 6-foot-5 forward from the 2024 class ranked as high as No. 20 overall by Rivals. Many expect he will eventually commit to Kentucky. One of the main reasons is due to the connection that his dad has to John Calipari. Richmond’s father played under Calipari at Memphis.

In addition, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine is giving the Wildcats an 87.6% chance of landing Richmond.

With the early signing period set to close on Wednesday, Kentucky hopes to add 1-2 more players before then. Quaintance has a chance of being one, and if another happens, it would likely be Richmond.

Currently, Kentucky’s 2024 class ranks No. 6 in the nation, according to 247 Sports. But with the potential additions of Quaintance, Knox, and Richmond, it could even move up higher and compete with the Duke Blue Devils, who have the No. 1 class at this time.

Hopefully, Richmond will have his mind made up, but if he doesn’t, Kentucky will have a great shot to sign him in the spring when the next signing period begins.