Where Kentucky stands in the new college hoops polls

With the first full week of college basketball in the rearview mirror, we have a new round of top-25 polls.
In the latest AP Poll, the Kentucky Wildcats actually fell one spot to No. 17 following their opening week wins over New Mexico State and Texas A&M Commerce.
The latest Coaches Poll still has the Cats checking in at No. 16. Their next opponent, the Kansas Jayhawks, remained No. 1 in both polls.
The Tennessee Volunteers are still the SEC’s highest-ranked team, checking in at No. 7 in the AP Poll and No. 8 in the Coaches Poll.
AP Top 25 Poll
1. Kansas
2. Purdue
3. Arizona
4. Marquette
5. UConn
6. Houston
7. Tennessee
8. Creighton
9. Duke
10. FAU
11. Gonzaga
12. Miami
13. Texas A&M
14. Arkansas
15. Baylor
16. USC
17. Kentucky
18. Michigan State
19. Texas
20. North Carolina
21. Villanova
22. Alabama
23. Illinois
24. James Madison
25. Colorado
Others receiving votes: Memphis 53, Virginia 49, St. John’s 47, UCLA 36, TCU 34, San Diego St. 33, BYU 32, Saint Mary’s 20, Mississippi St. 19, Iowa St. 10, Wisconsin 6, Auburn 5, Michigan 2, Weber St. 2, Drake 1, Boise St. 1, Clemson 1.
Coaches Top 25 Poll
1. Kansas
2. Purdue
3. Arizona
4. UConn
5. Marquette
6. Houston
7. Creighton
8. Tennessee
9. Duke
10. Florida Atlantic
11. Miami (FL)
12. Gonzaga
13. Baylor
14. Arkansas
15. Texas A&M
16. Kentucky
17. Texas
18. North Carolina
19. Michigan State
20. USC
21. Villanova
22. Alabama
23. Illinois
24. Saint Mary’s
25. Virginia
25. UCLA
Others receiving votes: Colorado 46; Memphis 40; San Diego State 35; Michigan 25; James Madison 25; TCU 19; Mississippi State 17; Iowa State 16; Xavier 13; BYU 6; Auburn 6; St. John’s 5; Princeton 4; Clemson 4; Wisconsin 3; Oregon 2; North Carolina State 1; Iowa 1; Boise State 1.
