Where Kentucky stands in the new college hoops polls

With the first full week of college basketball in the rearview mirror, we have a new round of top-25 polls.

In the latest AP Poll, the Kentucky Wildcats actually fell one spot to No. 17 following their opening week wins over New Mexico State and Texas A&M Commerce.

The latest Coaches Poll still has the Cats checking in at No. 16. Their next opponent, the Kansas Jayhawks, remained No. 1 in both polls.

The Tennessee Volunteers are still the SEC’s highest-ranked team, checking in at No. 7 in the AP Poll and No. 8 in the Coaches Poll.

1. Kansas

2. Purdue

3. Arizona

4. Marquette

5. UConn

6. Houston

7. Tennessee

8. Creighton

9. Duke

10. FAU

11. Gonzaga

12. Miami

13. Texas A&M

14. Arkansas

15. Baylor

16. USC

17. Kentucky

18. Michigan State

19. Texas

20. North Carolina

21. Villanova

22. Alabama

23. Illinois

24. James Madison

25. Colorado

Others receiving votes: Memphis 53, Virginia 49, St. John’s 47, UCLA 36, TCU 34, San Diego St. 33, BYU 32, Saint Mary’s 20, Mississippi St. 19, Iowa St. 10, Wisconsin 6, Auburn 5, Michigan 2, Weber St. 2, Drake 1, Boise St. 1, Clemson 1.

1. Kansas

2. Purdue

3. Arizona

4. UConn

5. Marquette

6. Houston

7. Creighton

8. Tennessee

9. Duke

10. Florida Atlantic

11. Miami (FL)

12. Gonzaga

13. Baylor

14. Arkansas

15. Texas A&M

16. Kentucky

17. Texas

18. North Carolina

19. Michigan State

20. USC

21. Villanova

22. Alabama

23. Illinois

24. Saint Mary’s

25. Virginia

25. UCLA

Others receiving votes: Colorado 46; Memphis 40; San Diego State 35; Michigan 25; James Madison 25; TCU 19; Mississippi State 17; Iowa State 16; Xavier 13; BYU 6; Auburn 6; St. John’s 5; Princeton 4; Clemson 4; Wisconsin 3; Oregon 2; North Carolina State 1; Iowa 1; Boise State 1.