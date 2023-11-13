Kentucky vs. Louisville time and TV channel to be announced after Week 12

The Kentucky Wildcats’ regular-season finale will be Week 13 vs. the Louisville Cardinals in the annual Governor’s Cup.

On Monday, the SEC and ACC announced game times and TV channel info for that week...except for Kentucky - Louisville. That will be announced after Week 12 concludes.

Kentucky is currently 6-4 overall and 3-4 in SEC play with a road game vs. South Carolina on deck.

Louisville is 9-1 and will be on the road to face Miami this week.

The Wildcats have won four straight in this in-state rivalry. They haven’t won five straight in the series since winning the first seven games of the series. Louisville hasn’t won the Governor’s Cup since the 2017 season.

This will be Kentucky’s first matchup with the Jeff Brohm-led Cardinals. The former Louisville quarterback is in his first year with Louisville after coaching at Purdue from 2017-22.

SEC Football TV Schedule Week 13

Follow our Twitter and Facebook pages for more UK news and views. Go Cats!