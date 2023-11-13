Travis Perry wears No. 11 for John Wall

On Sunday, the Big Blue Nation received a pleasant surprise when four-star prospect Travis Perry committed to play for the Kentucky Wildcats.

A “Kentucky kid,” as his father put it, Perry’s commitment to play for his home-state school fulfills a childhood dream.

“He’s your typical Kentucky kid who grows up here dreaming of playing there someday,” his father, Ryan Perry, said after the commitment ceremony via The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker. “He definitely appreciates what Kentucky Basketball means. He gets it.”

Growing up in Western Kentucky, in Lyon County, Perry has been around and watched Kentucky Basketball his whole life. Just look at these two pictures of a young Travis Perry with John Calipari, with less gray hair, and De’Aaron Fox, before he was an NBA All-Star.

One such example of Perry’s appreciation and understanding of Kentucky Basketball is the reasoning behind his wearing the No. 11, paying tribute to John Wall, the first Wildcat to capture his attention, according to Tucker.

It’s no secret that Wall has had a profound impact on Kentucky Basketball, making him one of the most impactful players in program history, especially when you consider it came when the program had endured one of its lowest points ever. Add Perry to the list of eventual Wildcats that were impacted by John Wall.

Now soon to be playing at Kentucky, what does Perry hope to bring?

“The main thing is a lot of heart. A guy that plays basketball the right way,” he said. “Just going in there and being a guy that came in and help winning.”

A Kentucky Kid turned Kentucky Wildcat, Big Blue Nation, you’re going to like this one.

