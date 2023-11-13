Monday Headlines: Rise of Tyrese Maxey Edition

A couple of weeks ago, James Harden was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for role players and draft capital.

Most speculated that 76ers star Joel Embiid would benefit the most from Harden’s departure, but early on, it appears Tyrese Maxey is also thriving in the spotlight.

The former Kentucky Wildcats star has scored at least 22 points in each of his last five games, but he really put on a show Sunday night when he exploded for a 50-point performance against the Indiana Pacers.

Maxey made 20 of his 32 shot attempts (7/11 threes), grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five assists, and even added three blocked shots.

Tyrese Maxey was on fire as he put up a CAREER-HIGH 50 PTS in the Sixers' win over the Pacers!



50 PTS

7 REB

5 AST

3 BLK pic.twitter.com/2eYNhlaL52 — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2023

His performance was simply sensational and is a promising sign for the 76ers organization as well as their fanbase that he’s ready to take the next step towards becoming a star in the NBA. Philadelphia has been a contender in the Eastern Conference for quite some time now but has never been able to get to the NBA Finals with their current core group.

Maxey being able to take over games and play complimentary basketball alongside Embiid, Philadelphia’s other role players, should positively impact the future of their team.

