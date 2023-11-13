Kentucky Football bowl projections

The Kentucky Wildcats currently sit at 6-4 (3-4) on the season after a blowout loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon.

It is no secret that things are a little turbulent among the BBN at this point in the football season, and there is still some tough sledding to go. With dates against South Carolina and Louisville both on the road to end the season, the Cats are going to have to fight to finish the season above .500.

Nevertheless, Mark Stoops has his team bowl eligible once again and will be looking to make some noise and gain some momentum into what will be a very important off-season for the program.

Over the course of the last several weeks, experts have had the Cats landing somewhere around the tier of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to the Birmingham Bowl. Luckily, there is some room to gain ground.

End the season at 8-4, and some of the more prestigious bowl games could still be on the table. But end the season at 6-6, and that tier likely drops for the Cats to an early December bowl game.

There is still a lot to play for. Now, it will just be, will this team put it together on both sides of the ball for their final two contests?

Going to be interesting to watch.

Here are some of the latest predictions for where Kentucky will go bowling: