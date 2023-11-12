Kentucky gets prediction to flip Jason Patterson

The Kentucky Wildcats have put together another solid football recruiting class for 2024. With several big-time recruiting wins, including Cutter Boley, Jerod and Jacob Smith, Brian Robinson, and several others, Mark Stoops and his staff are hoping they can add another key player to the class.

This time, it could be a flip.

According to recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports, Cincinnati commit Jason Patterson could be flipping to the Cats before pen meets the paper. Wiltfong felt confident enough to place the flip prediction into the 247 Crystal Ball prediction machine.

Brian Dohn of 247 Sports shortly followed suit with the flip prediction as well.

#Kentucky has @247Sports No. 21 ranked recruiting class and closing in on a potential flip, a talented RB committed elsewhere. https://t.co/lzu1Mw4NLJ — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) November 13, 2023

Patterson, a 5-foot-11 and 200-pound running back from Sneads (FL), committed to the Bearcats back on August 1st. He chose Cincinnati over offers from Kentucky, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Stanford, Kansas, Boston College, Rutgers, and several others.

The Cats are looking to add another player to the class at the running back position, as they are expected to lose Ray Davis and Ramon Jefferson. With Tovani Mizell already in the class, they are looking to pair Patterson alongside Mizell to add to an already talented running back room.

Patterson was long thought to be a UK lean, even before his commitment to Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats. Seems like things are ultimately shifting to him actually being in Lexington next season.

Patterson is currently ranked as a three-star player in the class of 2024 and is ranked 25th among running backs and 49th in the state of Florida by 247.

Come on down.