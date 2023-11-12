Jayden Quaintance will announce decision during early signing period: Where will he land?

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats continued their recruiting momentum on Sunday when Travis Perry announced his commitment to Kentucky.

The Cats are now hoping to keep that momentum rolling with one of the best players in the 2024 class.

On Friday, it was reported that 2024 big man Jayden Quaintance is down to two options, including Kentucky and Missouri.

And now, Rivals reporter David Sisk (via Justin Rowland) says that Quaintance plans to announce his decision by Wednesday.

So for now, the big-time prospect will sign during the early signing period.

NEW: Big story from @CoachDavidSisk!



Jayden Quaintance has made his decision and will announce by Wednesdayhttps://t.co/Gy49r8D17U pic.twitter.com/jlvYbAzfIi — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 13, 2023

According to 247 Sports, Quaintance is currently the No. 9 overall player and No. 2 overall center in the class.

In a recent interview with On3, Quaintance talked about each of his two finalists, and here is what he had to say about the Cats.

“They have had a lot of success with previous draft picks. They’ve had guard success, but they’ve had good success with bigs, a lot more than other colleges. Coach (John) Calipari has been showing a lot of love, and Coach Chin (Coleman), too. Coach Cal has already come to Word of God twice to see me. We’ve been able to build a good relationship.”

As the recruitment of the 6-foot-9 big winds down, with a decision expected during the fall signing period, where do you think he ends up committing to? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

Poll Where will Jayden Quaintance land? Kentucky

Missouri vote view results 88% Kentucky (152 votes)

11% Missouri (19 votes) 171 votes total Vote Now

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for more Kentucky Wildcats news. Go CATS!!!