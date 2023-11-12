Travis Perry commits to Kentucky Wildcats

The state of Kentucky has produced several high-level basketball players over the last two seasons. Reed Sheppard broke into five-star status and is now playing a very important role for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Now, we finally know where class of 2024 four-star point guard Travis Perry will be playing his college basketball, as he will be headed to play for the Wildcats.

Perry announced his commitment at Lyon County High School this afternoon. He chose the Cats over the Cincinnati Bearcats, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels, and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. He held additional scholarship offers from the Michigan Wolverines, LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Indiana Hoosiers, and Missouri Tigers.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Perry is a well-known player all across the Bluegrass State, having become the state’s all-time leading scorer last season. With his senior season set to begin, that record will now be put even further in the rearview mirror.

Perry is currently ranked 70th nationally by 247 Sports, 84th by ESPN, 92nd at Rivals, and 120th by On3. While he’s a high-level scorer, he’s widely viewed as a player who will likely spend 3-4 years in college, so he could have a long stay in Lexington.

Coming into decision day, Kentucky was not viewed as the favorite or even the second-place team. Cincinnati and Ole Miss were getting the most buzz, with the Bearcats drawing several predictions at 247 Sports and Rivals this week.

That’s why when Perry ripped off his jacket and revealed a Kentucky shirt underneath, it came as a very pleasant surprise to the Big Blue Nation.

This recruitment definitely wasn’t an easy one for Perry to go through, however. Does he represent his home state school, or does he go to a school where early playing time and the fit make a little more sense? It appears Perry decided to want to bet on himself and his game and come to Lexington to make some noise.

With Perry’s commitment, he now becomes the third commitment of the class, as he joins Boogie Fland and Somto Cyril. He fills a very important role that John Calipari and his staff have been looking for on the wing, as Perry has shown the ability to score at all three levels consistently.

Once he gets to Lexington and adds a few pounds in the weight room, Perry could push for some early playing time next season.

Welcome to the BBN, Travis!

Here is a scouting report of Perry via On3’s Jamie Shaw.

Travis Perry is a heady lead guard who plays at a fast pace. He makes quick, decisive decisions on the ball. Perry has deep range on his jumper and he is able to find his balance and square his shoulders off the catch or off the bounce. He relies more on pace than he does quickness, he has average pop. Perry sees the floor well. There will be questions about his on-ball defense, but he gives good effort on that end. A prolific scorer.

And here is another scouting profile of Travis, courtesy of 247 Sports’ Travis Branham.

Travis Perry is a 6-foot-1 point guard that has a knack for always seeming to make the right play. He may outstanding lack physical tools with his height and length but he makes up for it with his tremendous feel, skill and instincts for the game. He’s a tough, hard-nosed competitor that can create off the dribble, drill shots from three and sets the table for those around him. Defensively, Perry brings good energy each possession and uses his feel and IQ to anticipate moves and plays both on and off the ball to make an impact. Perry doesn’t have a ton of upside but he has a very high floor with his ability to consistently make the right plays on both ends of the court to ultimately impact winning at the collegiate level.

Check out some highlights of the newest Cat in action!

