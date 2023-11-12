Oscar Tshiebwe makes NBA G-League history

During his time in Lexington, Oscar Tshiebwe was breaking the record books on his way to a National Player of the Year trophy and becoming a fan favorite for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Now, he is starting off his NBA career with the Indiana Pacers franchise, and he has continued his record-breaking ways.

Currently on a two-way contract with the Pacers, Tshiebwe has started off this season with Fort Wayne Mad-Ants (the G-League affiliate for Indiana), and in his debut with the team, Oscar became the first player in franchise history to have a 30-point and 20-rebound game.

He finished the night with 33 points on 12/21 shooting while also adding 23 rebounds and two assists.

33 PTS 23 REB 12/21 FG



In his G League debut, Oscar Tshiebwe entered the record books with the first 30-20 game in @TheMadAnts history! pic.twitter.com/dBlyWWiwpq — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 12, 2023

Tshiebwe entered the NBA Draft this summer but was undrafted before signing his deal with the Pacers. Known as an elite rebounder but slightly undersized for an NBA center, the big question entering the league would be how his dominance at the collegiate level would translate to the professional level.

If last night is any indication, then it should be a fun season for Big-O.

Now, we just need to see him take the court and dominate in Indianapolis. Let’s make it happen Pacers.