Kentucky vs. South Carolina game glance, opening odds, and early prediction

With the Kentucky Wildcats just getting blown out at home to Alabama on Saturday, many fans are skeptical about how the season will finish for the Cats, as they sit at 6-4 and 3-4 in SEC play following the loss.

On both sides of the ball, Kentucky really struggled on third down. The offense could not convert on the money down, while it felt like the defense never got a stop on said down.

Even on a 3rd and 17 in the third quarter when down 28-14, Kentucky had a chance to make it a game, but Alabama went on to convert and score on that drive to make it 35-14, and the game was sealed after that. That’s how close Kentucky was to really making this a game, but instead, Kentucky would eventually go down 49-14 before getting a late garbage-time score.

Up next, Kentucky will look to get its fourth SEC win of the year in Columbia vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks.

South Carolina leads the all-time series against Kentucky, going 19-14-1 since 1937, when they had their first matchup together. But in their last nine matchups going back to 2014, Kentucky has been catching up, winning seven out of the last nine matchups. If you want to look at the previous 10 games, it has been seven out of 10 for Kentucky.

South Carolina is 4-6 on the year and 2-5 in conference play going into the matchup. The Gamecocks just recently won in a landslide against Vanderbilt, 47-6. With a lot riding on the last two games of the year, it will be interesting to see if South Carolina and Shane Beamer can get this team bowl eligible by going 6-6. To do so, they must win the rest of their games.

The early odds for the game this Saturday by DraftKings Sportsbook have Kentucky -1.5 (-110). The total or moneyline is not listed.

The high for Saturday will be 70 degrees but will also get down to the low 40s come nighttime in Columbia with clear skies, and the wind will be light at this time.

The Gamecocks offense has averaged 301.7 passing yards and 91.4 rushing yards per game this year. The main focus this week is stopping Spencer Rattler, who has thrown for 2,867 yards and 17 touchdowns vs. seven interceptions.

Last year, Rattler went 14/19 with 177 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 24-14 win at Kentucky in more of a game-manager role. This time around, expect Rattler to air it out 30+ times, especially with how weak Kentucky’s secondary has been.

If Kentucky can stay composed on the road, then they should have a fighting chance to beat South Carolina and be able to get their seventh win on the season.

Game: Kentucky Wildcats at South Carolina Gamecocks

Location: Williams-Brice Stadium

Time: 7:30 ET on Saturday, November 18th

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Online Stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app

Radio: UK Sports Network

Replay: WatchESPN and SEC Network (check local listings)

Odds: Kentucky opened as a 1.5-point favorite via DraftKings. However, ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Gamecocks a 58.2% chance of getting the win.

Early Prediction: DRatings.com gives the Cats a 60.4% chance of winning and projects a 27-24 victory for them.

