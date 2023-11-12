Sunday Headlines: On to Kansas and South Carolina Edition

Good morning, BBN!

As we all try to wrap our heads around the beatdown the Kentucky Wildcats took from the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, the mindset of the fanbase is going to need to change quickly as there are two massive matchups in both basketball and football this week for the Cats.

It will all start out Tuesday night as Kentucky travels to Chicago for a date with the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in the Champions Classic.

The Cats are sitting at 2-0 on the young season and are looking to make some noise early with an impressive performance against the stout Jayhawks. To this point, the backcourt has flashed with DJ Wagner, Rob Dillingham, and Antonio Reeves all living up to the hype they had entering this season.

Obviously, the biggest storyline entering the matchup will be the lack of depth in the frontcourt for the Cats, and rightfully so. But. big-time basketball will be back on our televisions. It’s going to be a fun (but late) Tuesday night.

For Mark Stoops and the football team, they will travel to South Carolina for a date with the Gamecocks on Saturday night. Saying this game is a must win might be an understatement.

Currently sitting at 6-4 on the year, the Cats have lost four of their last five, and are trying to avoid an all-systems failure on this season. The Gamecocks have struggled this season, but seem to have found a pulse here offensively the last few weeks.

It will need to be a big game by Brad White’s defense, and hopefully a bounce back game for Liam Coen and the offense.

Busy week among the BBN. Let’s hope it ends with some wins.

Tweet of the Day

It's interesting to me that now almost 11 years into the Stoops era, you can just take a lot of things to the bank almost every year.



1. They will land a top-30 recruiting class

2. They will get a couple of big portal names

3. They will start 4-0 or 5-0

4. They will beat Florida… — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 11, 2023

Not completely wrong. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

