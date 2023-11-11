MVP, box score, and Twitter reactions from Kentucky vs. Bama

It was, yet again, another ugly showing for the Kentucky Wildcats against a top-ranked squad, this time being dismantled by the Alabama Crimson Tide, 49-21.

The game was pretty much all but over mid-way through the first quarter after the Crimson Tide took a quick 21-0 lead.

It was an all-systems-failure game from Mark Stoops’ squad, and it feels like that is becoming quite the common occurrence for the Wildcats, specifically against teams with moderate-to-good offenses.

It was also yet another brutal game for the defense, just getting carved up and out-schemed by Alabama on most possessions.

The Kentucky offense showed some signs of life at various moments but would then be hindered by typical stuff that we have seen all season long. Leary looked decent, and the receivers looked more comfortable than they did against Georgia or Missouri but couldn’t keep up with Alabama’s defense.

MVP

It’s certainly hard to pick an MVP on Kentucky’s side of the ball for this one, so we’ll go with Ray Davis, who had a pair of touchdowns. Though he was bottled up in yardage by a stout Alabama defensive front, he still managed to catch five passes for 36 yards while running for another 26 yards.

And a shoutout to Ramon Jefferson, who actually had the most yards by a skill player from Kentucky with 76 yards rushing on two carries, though it was garbage time.

It was just a brutal game on both sides of the ball, but still slightly(?) better than the Georgia game.

Twitter Reactions

There's a lot riding on Kentucky's final two games of the regular season, and that's an understatement. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) November 11, 2023

With today's impending loss to Alabama, UK will drop to 2-39-1 all-time against the Crimson Tide.



UK's wins came in 1922 and 1997, both in Lexington. — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) November 11, 2023

Bad visual on the scoreboard to wrap up the 2023 Kentucky football season at Kroger Field. pic.twitter.com/G4uMmOJh9e — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) November 11, 2023

Update: Alabama now leads 49-14



These two teams don’t belong on the same field. https://t.co/8xlSdBMW7m — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 11, 2023

Georgia beat Kentucky 51-13 and outgained them 608-183. They've won their other SEC games by an average of 13.2 PPG.



Alabama is beating Kentucky 49-14 in Lexington. They're outgaining UK 413-176. Average margin of victory in all other SEC games: 14.8 PPG.



Really good teams, but… — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 11, 2023

South Carolina and Kentucky will play in the Who Still Cares Bowl next week. https://t.co/qcrGwC4lhx — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 11, 2023

I don't need Kentucky to get on the level of Alabama or Georgia.



But I don't think getting on the level of an Ole Miss is unfathomable. Avoid blowouts for the most part, win big games at home, challenge for a NY6 bowl every few years. — WT - Adou Enthusiast (@WildcatsTongue) November 11, 2023

The only thing that gets me through watching a Kentucky football game pic.twitter.com/g62HOcgJAH — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 11, 2023

Kentucky's defense by design is built to get scoring opportunity stops. They haven't gotten 1 in 5 chances today.



You simply can't play this zone-heavy style if you're just going to give up touchdowns each time the offense crosses the 50. https://t.co/oTll8qC14E — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) November 11, 2023

Kentucky lost 51-13 to Georgia, got outscored 38-7 over the final three quarters against Missouri, never led against Tennessee, lost 49-21 to Alabama.



After a 5-0 start, the Cats have lost four out of five and been almost totally uncompetitive. "Pony up" looks worse by the day. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 11, 2023

This is the worst 9-game home SEC stretch for Kentucky Football since a 1-8 stretch from 2012-2014 https://t.co/wP0VNtGePD — WT - Adou Enthusiast (@WildcatsTongue) November 11, 2023

Kentucky has been outscored by Georgia and Alabama 100-34. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) November 11, 2023

That's the give and take with scheduling in September like they do. It has been an integral part of their improvement, securing those Ws, but it makes things worse October-on. https://t.co/FEI2sBfcgO — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 11, 2023

FINAL at Kroger Field



Alabama - 49

Kentucky - 21



Nick Saban gets the best of Mark Stoops today, double the amount of first downs, 200 more yards of total offense. Cats drop to 6-4, losses in 4 of the last 5 games here in SEC play. #BBN @FOX56News pic.twitter.com/yEaWLjhBco — Michael Epps (@MichaelEppsTV) November 11, 2023

