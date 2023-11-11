 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MVP, box score, and Twitter reactions from Kentucky vs. Bama

Not much went right for Kentucky against the vaunted Tide.

By Ianteasley
Drew Brown - A Sea Of Blue

It was, yet again, another ugly showing for the Kentucky Wildcats against a top-ranked squad, this time being dismantled by the Alabama Crimson Tide, 49-21.

The game was pretty much all but over mid-way through the first quarter after the Crimson Tide took a quick 21-0 lead.

It was an all-systems-failure game from Mark Stoops’ squad, and it feels like that is becoming quite the common occurrence for the Wildcats, specifically against teams with moderate-to-good offenses.

It was also yet another brutal game for the defense, just getting carved up and out-schemed by Alabama on most possessions.

The Kentucky offense showed some signs of life at various moments but would then be hindered by typical stuff that we have seen all season long. Leary looked decent, and the receivers looked more comfortable than they did against Georgia or Missouri but couldn’t keep up with Alabama’s defense.

MVP

It’s certainly hard to pick an MVP on Kentucky’s side of the ball for this one, so we’ll go with Ray Davis, who had a pair of touchdowns. Though he was bottled up in yardage by a stout Alabama defensive front, he still managed to catch five passes for 36 yards while running for another 26 yards.

And a shoutout to Ramon Jefferson, who actually had the most yards by a skill player from Kentucky with 76 yards rushing on two carries, though it was garbage time.

It was just a brutal game on both sides of the ball, but still slightly(?) better than the Georgia game.

