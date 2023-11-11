Kentucky vs. Alabama game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats are back home to host the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide. Game time is set for 12 pm ET on ESPN. You can stream the game online using WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

It’s finally arrived. The biggest game of the home season is on deck for Mark Stoops and Co., who will face seven-time national champion Nick Saban, who has won six championships with the Tide and another with LSU.

Can the Cats hang with the Tide for four quarters? We’ll find out soon enough.

Pregame Reading

Let’s Go CATS!