Kentucky vs. Alabama game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats are back home to host the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide. Game time is set for 12 pm ET on ESPN. You can stream the game online using WatchESPN and the ESPN app.
It’s finally arrived. The biggest game of the home season is on deck for Mark Stoops and Co., who will face seven-time national champion Nick Saban, who has won six championships with the Tide and another with LSU.
Can the Cats hang with the Tide for four quarters? We’ll find out soon enough.
Pregame Reading
- Kentucky vs. Alabama viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions
- Bleav in Kentucky previews Alabama
- Kentucky to debut new uniform vs. Alabama
- SEC bold predictions for Week 11
- Jayden Quaintance down to Kentucky and Missouri; recruiting expert says it’s “too close to call”
- Calipari and Wildcats recap win vs. Texas A&M Commerce, plus postgame notes
- SEC Power Rankings Week 11
- Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Commerce condensed replay
- Kentucky vs. Alabama odds, expert picks, and betting trends
- Jacob and Jerod Smith land NIL deal with Tim Short Auto Group
- Kentucky Football to honor 19 seniors vs. Alabama
- Devin Leary will play vs. Alabama
Let’s Go CATS!
Loading comments...